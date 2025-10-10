First Army Area deploys crowd control and bomb disposal units at Sa Kaeo border

Key operations involved the deployment of one crowd control company, four bomb disposal teams equipped with detection devices and an armoured D5 bulldozer, tasked with clearing suspected unexploded ordnance in Thai-controlled areas of Ban Nong Ya Kaew. A total of 38,256 square metres was secured as a safe zone.

Observers from the Interim Observer Team (IOT) stationed in Thailand were present to monitor the situation and were briefed on the legal and procedural steps taken by Thai forces to handle Cambodian incursions in accordance with Thai law and international standards.

In response to Cambodian concerns that the bomb clearance violated the GBC agreement, the First Army Area reaffirmed that all operations occurred within Thai sovereign territory, not disputed areas.

The First Army Area, including the Burapha Task Force, crowd control units, and local authorities, continues to maintain security in both areas. The overall situation remains stable, with no use of force necessary. Lt Gen Worayos Luangsuwan, Commander of the First Army Area, personally oversaw operations to ensure close monitoring and effective management of the border situation.