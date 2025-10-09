First Army Area confirms decisive action to protect sovereignty and ensure public safety along Thai-Cambodian border

Thailand’s First Army Area on Thursday issued a statement clarifying its mission to protect sovereignty along the Thai-Cambodian border in Sa Kaeo Province. The statement highlighted that, in recent times, the Burapha Task Force and local military units have worked together with all relevant sectors to ensure readiness for any potential developments.

The statement read:

“The First Army Area will take decisive action in areas where Thailand’s sovereignty has been encroached upon, capitalising on the favourable timing. The primary consideration will be the tactical success of our units and the safety of civilians along the border, while aiming to minimise any losses or disruptions to the operations of Thai officers. This approach is crucial to prevent further escalation that could result from large-scale mobilisation by the opposing side.”

The First Army Area assured the public that the army is prepared to carry out its duties at all times, standing firm in its commitment to defend the nation’s sovereignty through all legal and legitimate means. They also reassured the public that the military would stand by them and assist in overcoming this crisis to the best of their ability.

