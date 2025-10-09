First Army Area issues urgent letter to Cambodia for unexploded ordnance disposal

On October 9, 2025, the Burapha Task Force, First Army Area, sent an urgent letter to the Commander of the 51st Infantry Division of Cambodia regarding the disposal of unexploded ordnance (UXO) at Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew on October 10, 2025, as per the agreement reached during the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting held in Koh Kong, Cambodia, on September 10, 2025.

The meeting between Thai and Cambodian officials concluded with an agreement to cooperate on humanitarian demining efforts, aimed at supporting economic and social development and ensuring the safety of civilian lives. The operation aligns with the approved agenda from the GBC meeting, ensuring the safety of the local population.

The Burapha Task Force has confirmed that the disposal operation will take place in Ban Nong Chan, Non Mak Mun Sub-district, and Ban Nong Ya Kaew, Khok Sung Sub-district, Khok Sung District, Sa Kaeo Province on October 10, 2025.

This notification is issued to prevent any misunderstanding.

The Burapha Task Force looks forward to a strong collaboration with the relevant authorities to ensure the success of this important operation.

