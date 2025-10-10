Thai 2nd Army reports Cambodian drones, trucks at border; ICRC visits POWs

On the same day, representatives from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited eighteen Cambodian prisoners of war (POWs) detained following the recent border conflict. The visit ensured that all POWs are treated in accordance with international humanitarian standards, maintaining dignity, fairness, and proper living conditions. This activity also reinforced compliance with Article 126 of the 1949 Geneva Convention, which guarantees the ICRC access to interview POWs privately.

During the visit, each POW was interviewed individually, and communication between detainees and their families was facilitated to maintain morale and family connections. The visit also served as a follow-up to previous ICRC observations, confirming continued adherence to humanitarian protocols.

The 2nd Army Area emphasises its commitment to transparency and international verification, treating all detainees appropriately and in compliance with established procedures. Authorities urge the public to rely solely on official government channels to prevent the spread of misinformation or fake news regarding the border situation.