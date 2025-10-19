Thailand yet to release 18 Cambodian prisoners, says Foreign Minister

When asked whether the release of 18 Cambodian prisoners of war was discussed, Sihasak explained that Thailand aims to build trust with Cambodia but reiterated that the declaration stipulates actions must precede any consideration of prisoner release.

The matter will be reviewed after the GBC meeting on October 20–21, after which both Defence Ministers are expected to endorse the document and submit it to Thailand’s Cabinet for internal approval.

Regarding reports from Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn claiming that Thailand had agreed to release 18 Cambodian soldiers immediately after the signing, Sihasak stressed that the release process is included in the declaration but must proceed in accordance with specific steps.

“Once those steps are carried out, the release of prisoners will be part of that process,” he said, adding, “After that, we can start looking ahead to measures that will build mutual trust between the two sides.”

He also revealed that Malaysia and the United States would like the declaration to be signed during the upcoming ASEAN Summit in Malaysia, which US President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend.

Sihasak concluded that the October 17 four-party talks achieved progress on the declaration and laid the groundwork for detailed planning at the upcoming GBC meeting in Kuala Lumpur.

“The talks went well — both sides were sincere and constructive. Thailand made clear that Cambodia must demonstrate genuine commitment, and Cambodia responded positively, showing willingness to move forward together,” he said.