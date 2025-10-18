Cambodia, South Korea form joint task force to combat online scamming

Cambodia and South Korea have reached an agreement on three concrete measures to boost cooperation in fighting online scamming networks that have affected citizens of both countries, Khmer Times reported on Saturday.

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sar Sokha met on Friday afternoon (October 17) with Kim Jina, the Republic of Korea’s Second Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, and her delegation at the Ministry of Interior in Phnom Penh.

According to the Interior Ministry, the discussions were held in an open and constructive spirit, reflecting both nations’ commitment to intensifying their cooperation against transnational cybercrime. The two sides agreed on three main points: