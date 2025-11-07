Singapore names new orchid species in honour of Anutin and his wife

During the ceremony, the Singaporean government named a new hybrid orchid Vanchoanthe Anutin Thananon Charnvirakul in honour of the Prime Minister and his wife.

The orchid is known for its strength and healthy growth, with flower spikes that reach about 30 cm in length and each spike carrying 3-6 densely packed flowers, each 5 cm in size.

The flowers feature a gradient of light lavender and white with faint purple veins, complemented by bright purple lips that make the blooms stand out beautifully.

This orchid variety was named in tribute to the Prime Minister and his wife, symbolising the enduring friendship and strong relations between Thailand and Singapore.