Singapore names new orchid species in honour of Anutin and his wife

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, along with his wife Thananon Charnvirakul and delegation, visited the Singapore Botanic Gardens on Friday (November 7) to participate in a VIP Orchid Naming Ceremony, held in honour of their official visit to the Republic of Singapore.
A spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office revealed that the VIP Orchid Naming Ceremony is a prestigious tradition organised by the Singaporean government to welcome world leaders and dignitaries. A new orchid is named as a symbol of friendship and strong bilateral relations between the two countries.
During the ceremony, the Singaporean government named a new hybrid orchid Vanchoanthe Anutin Thananon Charnvirakul in honour of the Prime Minister and his wife.
The orchid is known for its strength and healthy growth, with flower spikes that reach about 30 cm in length and each spike carrying 3-6 densely packed flowers, each 5 cm in size.
The flowers feature a gradient of light lavender and white with faint purple veins, complemented by bright purple lips that make the blooms stand out beautifully.
This orchid variety was named in tribute to the Prime Minister and his wife, symbolising the enduring friendship and strong relations between Thailand and Singapore.
After the ceremony, the Prime Minister and his wife expressed their gratitude to the Singaporean government for the warm welcome and conveyed their honour in having the orchid named after them.
The Prime Minister emphasised that this ceremony serves as another symbol of the strong, lasting friendship and cooperation between the two nations, which have enjoyed over 60 years of diplomatic ties. He reaffirmed that the relationship would continue to grow based on mutual understanding, trust, and collaboration for the benefit of both countries' peoples.