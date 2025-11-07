Vietnam tourism set to exceed 22 million visitors in 2025

Vietnam's Weakening Dong Boosts Tourism

Vietnam has gained a competitive advantage in tourism due to its strategy of allowing the dong to depreciate, making travel to the country more affordable and stimulating tourism.

In contrast, Thailand is facing challenges due to the strengthening of the Thai baht, which negatively impacts various sectors, including investment attraction, exports, and international tourist arrivals.

Tourist Spending Drives Strong Retail Growth

The influx of international tourists is expected to drive and stimulate Vietnam’s retail sector. BMI estimates that from August to the present, the retail industry has grown by 6.7% compared to the previous year. This growth is primarily driven by tourism, with tourism-related revenues increasing by 48.4% in the first eight months of the year.

An analysis of retail sales data since 2019 found that Vietnam’s retail sales have recovered strongly, nearly reaching pre-pandemic levels, as if the pandemic had never occurred. However, inflation rates still reflect some lingering impacts.

Big Corporations Seize Opportunities Amid Vietnam's Tourism Boom

Films and music videos, such as "A Tourist’s Guide to Love" from Netflix and "Love in Vietnam" from Bollywood, along with viral YouTube videos, have helped promote Vietnamese culture and landscapes, sparking interest and fascination among international tourists.

Large domestic companies are seizing these business opportunities, such as Saigon Tourist and Vinpearl, a subsidiary of Vingroup, which are looking to profit from this growing trend. Recently, Sun Group, a major real estate company, launched its own airline focused on flights to Phu Quoc Island.

Vietnam's Global Appeal Grows with Major Events

This year, Vietnam has gained significant international attention due to several key events:

The 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.

The 80th anniversary celebration of Vietnam’s independence declaration.

Trade agreements with President Donald Trump, although some details of the agreements remain unclear. One major project in the pipeline is a golf course development near Hanoi.

However, Vietnam's tourism industry still faces challenges, particularly from natural disasters. In July, a tourist boat sank in the UNESCO World Heritage site of Ha Long Bay due to a typhoon, resulting in at least 38 fatalities.

Thanapol Chiwaratnaporn, President of the Thai Business Tourism Association (ATTA), stated that the forecast for 2025 indicates that Thailand will receive 32 million international tourists, lower than the government's target of 34 million and below the 2024 record of 35.54 million.