Water Quality Results of the Salween River: Pollution Sources to Be Investigated by Myanmar

Following the issue of abnormal turbidity in the Salween River, Surin Worakijthamrong, Director-General of the Pollution Control Department (PCD), revealed that the PCD had designated environmental monitoring points and collected water and sediment samples from the Salween River and its tributaries in Mae Hong Son province during November 12-13, 2025. Samples were collected and analyzed in accordance with PCD guidelines and the standard methods for the examination of water and wastewater.
Laboratory results from the PCD’s Environmental Laboratory showed that water quality in the Salween River at 13 locations, from the Thai-Myanmar border at Mae Kong, Mae Sariang District, Mae Hong Son Province to Ban Sabeuy, Mae Sam Lab Sub-district, Sabuay District, Mae Hong Son Province, showed arsenic levels exceeding the water quality standard at all test points (standard limit is 0.01 mg/l), and lead exceeded the standard at one point (standard limit is 0.05 mg/l). Mercury levels were within the standard at all points. In the tributaries, 5 test points met the required standards.
The results for the 13 river locations are as follows:
Tributaries:
For all tributary points, water quality met the required standards.
Next Steps:
The PCD will continue discussions with the local community next week, and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment will expedite efforts to find alternative water sources for consumption and agriculture. Initial surveys have been conducted by the Department of Water Resources and the Department of Groundwater Resources, with plans to drill wells or find other sources to mitigate the impact on the community.