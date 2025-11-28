Water Quality Results of the Salween River: Pollution Sources to Be Investigated by Myanmar

The Pollution Control Department (PCD) revealed the results of water quality tests in the Salween River, Mae Hong Son province, showing arsenic levels exceeding standards at all 13 test points, with lead exceeding the standard at one point.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment will send a letter through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to inform Myanmar of the results and request an investigation into the pollution sources.

PCD will visit communities to advise on safe water usage and recommend simple methods to improve water quality. They will also seek alternative water sources to mitigate the impact on local communities.

Following the issue of abnormal turbidity in the Salween River, Surin Worakijthamrong, Director-General of the Pollution Control Department (PCD), revealed that the PCD had designated environmental monitoring points and collected water and sediment samples from the Salween River and its tributaries in Mae Hong Son province during November 12-13, 2025. Samples were collected and analyzed in accordance with PCD guidelines and the standard methods for the examination of water and wastewater.

Laboratory results from the PCD’s Environmental Laboratory showed that water quality in the Salween River at 13 locations, from the Thai-Myanmar border at Mae Kong, Mae Sariang District, Mae Hong Son Province to Ban Sabeuy, Mae Sam Lab Sub-district, Sabuay District, Mae Hong Son Province, showed arsenic levels exceeding the water quality standard at all test points (standard limit is 0.01 mg/l), and lead exceeded the standard at one point (standard limit is 0.05 mg/l). Mercury levels were within the standard at all points. In the tributaries, 5 test points met the required standards.