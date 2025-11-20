BMA moves forward with 10 stringent measures to tackle wildfires, haze and PM2.5 pollution in 2026

To safeguard public health, Bangkok has launched ten intensified measures to address wildfires, haze and PM2.5 pollution throughout 2026, including declaring a citywide Low Emission Zone across all 50 districts and tightening the black-smoke limit to no more than 20%.
On November 19, 2025, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt joined a preparedness meeting on wildfires, haze and fine particulate pollution (PM2.5) for the year 2026. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Sophon Sarum at Santi Maitri Building, Government House, with participation both onsite and via VCS.
The meeting outlined the PM2.5 situation and readiness plans for Chiang Mai and Bangkok.
The governor reported that the National Environment Board had formally designated Bangkok as a pollution control zone, published in the Royal Gazette on September 16, 2025, due to frequent PM2.5 exceedances between November and March each year, which pose severe health risks.
As a result, Bangkok is implementing ten enhanced measures to control, reduce and eliminate PM2.5 pollution with the goal of ultimately lifting the pollution-control declaration.
The 10 measures
1. Low Emission Zone (LEZ)
Citywide coverage across all 50 districts, alongside Green List vehicle registration.
2. Green List Plus programme
Encourages residents to change engine oil and air filters to reduce emissions, and register for Green List Plus benefits. Target: 500,000 vehicles.
3. Stricter black-smoke limits
The permissible limit is reduced from 30% to 20%, effective 1 November 2025.
Average inspections: 10,000 vehicles.
Violations detected increased 3.6 times compared with last year under the 30% threshold.
4. Inspections within construction sites and business premises
Regular random inspections of vehicle conditions and exhaust emissions, especially during high-smog season.
All six-wheel trucks and above must register for the Green List.
5. Pollution control in factories and steam-boiler facilities
Applicable to 256 factories, with stricter standards:
The Department of Industrial Works is collecting public feedback on draft regulations until November 21, 2025.
6. Coordination with neighbouring provinces
To jointly reduce biomass burning.
7. Establishing clean-air rooms
Target: 100% coverage — 1,966 classrooms + 262 childcare centres.
8. Work From Home (WFH)
Target: 200,000 people in 2025 (current: 103,781).
Overall target: 300,000 people.
9. Public participation and warning systems
Enhanced alerts via social media and Line Alert, plus new Cell Broadcast channels.
Forecasting capability extended from 3 days to 7 days in advance.
10. Expanding green space
One-million-tree campaign expanded to 3 million trees (current: 2.2 million)
“15-minute parks”: 441 parks, target 500
Eastern Bangkok to serve as a green barrier against haze
Additional directives
The meeting also discussed area-based PM2.5 mitigation, public health protection and public communication, led by the Ministry of Public Health and the Public Relations Department.
Deputy Prime Minister Sophon issued policy instructions for the 2026 wildfire, haze and PM2.5 response.
Attending:
Pornphrom Vikitsreth, adviser to the Bangkok governor and head of Bangkok’s sustainability portfolio
Thosapol Suparee, Deputy Director of the Environment Department
Suchart Chomklin, Deputy PM and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment
Supamas Isarabhakdi, Minister attached to the PM’s Office
Pattana Pompattana, Minister of Public Health
Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, Minister of Industry
Sakda Vicheansil, Deputy Interior Minister
Together with executives from 36 state agencies and provincial governors, both onsite and via VCS.