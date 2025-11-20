BMA moves forward with 10 stringent measures to tackle wildfires, haze and PM2.5 pollution in 2026

To safeguard public health, Bangkok has launched ten intensified measures to address wildfires, haze and PM2.5 pollution throughout 2026, including declaring a citywide Low Emission Zone across all 50 districts and tightening the black-smoke limit to no more than 20%.

On November 19, 2025, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt joined a preparedness meeting on wildfires, haze and fine particulate pollution (PM2.5) for the year 2026. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Sophon Sarum at Santi Maitri Building, Government House, with participation both onsite and via VCS.

The meeting outlined the PM2.5 situation and readiness plans for Chiang Mai and Bangkok.



The governor reported that the National Environment Board had formally designated Bangkok as a pollution control zone, published in the Royal Gazette on September 16, 2025, due to frequent PM2.5 exceedances between November and March each year, which pose severe health risks.