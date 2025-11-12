PM2.5 Dust Levels in Bangkok Reach 'Orange Level' in Three Districts, Affecting Health

On November 12, 2025, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported that this morning’s air quality in the capital was generally good. However, three districts recorded orange-level dust concentrations that have begun to affect health. The city’s average PM2.5 level stood at 24.1 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³).

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported the fine particulate matter (PM2.5) situation in Bangkok as of 07.00 on 12 November 2025.

The citywide average was 24.1 µg/m³ (standard limit: 37.5 µg/m³).

Top 12 Districts with the Highest PM2.5 Levels in Bangkok



• Lat Krabang District – 39.8 µg/m³

• Bueng Kum District – 39.6 µg/m³

• Prawet District – 39.2 µg/m³

• Bang Na District – 34.9 µg/m³

• Wang Thonglang District – 34 µg/m³

• Nong Chok District – 33.6 µg/m³

• Min Buri District – 33.4 µg/m³

• Khlong Sam Wa District – 33 µg/m³

• Pathumwan District – 31 µg/m³

• Phra Nakhon District – 28.9 µg/m³

• Dusit District – 28.9 µg/m³

• Nong Chok Park, Nong Chok District – 28.6 µg/m³

Dust particles are expected to increase, though overall air quality remains within the good range.