Farm burning fuels smog risk as Bangkok’s PM2.5 levels rise ahead of winter

Prawet: 35.5 µg/m³

Lat Krabang: 35.1 µg/m³

Bueng Kum: 33.4 µg/m³

Bang Na: 29.2 µg/m³

Pathumwan: 28.6 µg/m³

Bang Rak: 28.5 µg/m³

Ratchathewi: 28.4 µg/m³

Khan Na Yao: 27.4 µg/m³

Suan Serithai, Bueng Kum District: 26.5 µg/m³

Bang Phlat: 26.0 µg/m³

Wang Thonglang: 24.9 µg/m³

Khlong Toei: 24.9 µg/m³

The highest concentrations were observed in eastern Bangkok, where air quality ranged from 18.8 to 35.5 µg/m³, classified as moderate. Other zones, northern, central, southern, and Thonburi areas, remained in the “good” range, averaging between 16 and 29 µg/m³.

Air quality outlook

While Bangkok’s air quality is currently rated as generally good, officials warn that PM2.5 levels are likely to rise as the cool season progresses. The expected return of widespread farm burning and stagnant winter air could once again trigger hazardous smog conditions.

Experts advise residents, particularly those with respiratory or heart conditions, to monitor air quality updates regularly, limit outdoor activities, and wear protective masks when pollution levels climb.

With crop burning showing no signs of abating, Thailand may once again be facing a difficult and dusty winter.