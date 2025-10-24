Govt introduces economic measures to curb agricultural burning and reduce PM2.5 pollution

Surin Worakijthamrong, Director General of the Pollution Control Department, announced that on October 15, 2025, the National Environmental Board approved new measures to tackle the annual challenges of wildfires, haze, and PM2.5 pollution. The measures focus on the agricultural sector, particularly the burning of agricultural waste, and utilise economic mechanisms to incentivise the reduction of fires.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE), alongside the Ministry of Industry, and other relevant agencies, has already begun discussions to implement these measures effectively. The Ministry of Industry has set a target for burnt sugarcane (a major cause of agricultural burning) to make up no more than 15% of total sugarcane production throughout the season.

Surin added that authorities also proposed customs duty exemptions for importing sugarcane harvesting equipment and offered government financial support to encourage farmers to harvest fresh sugarcane and sell sugarcane leaves and tops to biomass power plants. A "war room" has been set up to track the real-time flow of sugarcane into mills.