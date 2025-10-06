Bangkok tightens emergency WFH rules to combat PM2.5 crisis in 2026

Pornprom Vikitsreth, adviser to the Bangkok governor and chief sustainability officer, said that under the new 2026 plan, both public and private agencies will be urged to implement WFH measures immediately when PM2.5 levels reach the “orange” category — between 37.6 and 75.0 µg/m³ — in at least 35 districts, or 70% of the city area.

Other triggering factors include poor ventilation rates (below 2,000 square metres per second) and more than 80 daily fire hotspots for three consecutive days.