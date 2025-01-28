Smog clears as Thai sugar mills slash burnt sugarcane purchases

Thai sugar factories have reduced their sugarcane purchases from plantations that burn their fields, according to the Industry Ministry, which supervises the Cane and Sugar Board.

Sugarcane harvest burning is a major contributor to smog that has soared beyond safe levels across the country over the past few weeks.

Fifty-eight sugar mills nationwide reported that as of January 26, non-burning plantations supplied nearly 90% of their cane while about 10% came from farms that used burning, Industry Minister Akanat Promphan reported on Monday.

“Thanks to the efforts of sugar manufacturers and related agencies, Thailand has achieved its lowest ever ratio of charred sugarcane,” he said.

The reduction resulted in improved air quality in the upper Northeast and Central regions, where PM2.5 levels have dropped, the minister said. This had boosted outdoor economic activities, he added.