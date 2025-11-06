BMA collects 391,027 krathongs in 2025 Loy Krathong festival, continuing decline trend

Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, spokesperson for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), reported that all 50 district offices collected krathongs from 110 sites across the city during the Loy Krathong Festival 2025. The clean-up began at 8.00 p.m. on November 5 and was completed by 5.00 a.m. on November 6.

This year, a total of 391,027 krathongs were collected — a 24% decrease from the previous year. Of these, 323,626 (82.76%) were made from natural materials, 28,298 (7.23%) from foam, and 39,103 (10.01%) from bread.

When compared with the past two years:

2024: 514,590 krathongs collected (98.39% natural materials)

2023: 639,828 krathongs collected (96.74% natural materials)

The statistics show a consistent downward trend in the number of krathongs released each year.

Meanwhile, Bangkok’s online Loy Krathong platform, hosted for the second year via greener.bangkok.go.th allowed participants to float virtual krathongs in 34 public parks and along the Chao Phraya River near ICONSIAM. This year, 23,347 online krathongs were floated, compared with 36,832 last year.