Celebrate Loy Krathong 2025 with online floating from 5am to midnight today

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 05, 2025

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 05, 2025

Celebrate Loy Krathong 2025 by floating a virtual krathong online! Participate from 5am to midnight today through the Greener Bangkok website.

On November 5, 2025, as Thailand celebrates Loy Krathong, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) invites environmentally-conscious citizens to participate in online Loy Krathong by simply visiting the official website. This virtual experience allows people to float krathongs without the need to travel, reducing air pollution and waste from traditional krathongs.

How to participate in online Loy Krathong:

  • Visit the Greener Bangkok website
  • Choose your preferred public park or location for the celebration.
  • Select your krathong design, write your wish, and make your offering.
  • Click to “float” your krathong and enjoy the virtual Loy Krathong experience in your chosen location.

The online floating will be available from 5:00am to midnight on November 5. Participants can choose their virtual Loy Krathong destination from 33 public parks across the city as well as the ICONSIAM pier.

Other activities:

Join the krathong collection game and stand a chance to win special prizes. Click here to join the game.

Celebrate and preserve the Loy Krathong tradition while helping the environment!

