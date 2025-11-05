Where to celebrate Loy Krathong 2025 in Bangkok – on-site and online events

On the night of November 5, 2025, Bangkok will celebrate Loy Krathong, one of Thailand’s most cherished festivals. This year’s events have been adapted to align with the period of national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother, with a focus on cultural elegance and respect.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has announced the main event locations as follows:
1. BMA’s main celebration venues
2. Government and private sector events
3. Online Loy Krathong option
For those who prefer a digital celebration, Bangkok residents can join the online Loy Krathong at greener.bangkok.go.th Participants can choose a preferred public park or ICONSIAM as their floating location, select their krathong design, and release it virtually between 5:00 a.m. and midnight on November 5.
This year’s Loy Krathong aims to celebrate tradition while promoting environmental awareness and a heartfelt tribute to Her Majesty the Queen Mother.