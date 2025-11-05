Where to celebrate Loy Krathong 2025 in Bangkok – on-site and online events

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 05, 2025

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration marks Loy Krathong 2025 on November 5 with events at iconic riverside venues and an online floating option

On the night of November 5, 2025, Bangkok will celebrate Loy Krathong, one of Thailand’s most cherished festivals. This year’s events have been adapted to align with the period of national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother, with a focus on cultural elegance and respect.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has announced the main event locations as follows:

1. BMA’s main celebration venues

  • Rama VIII Bridge (Thonburi side), Bang Phlat District
  • Prem Prachakorn Canal at Wat Samian Nari, Chatuchak District
  • 33 public parks across Bangkok

2. Government and private sector events

  • “Loy Krathong Thai-Thai: A Tribute to the Mother of the Land” at Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchawaramahawihan, organised by the Ministry of Culture.
  • “Grateful Loy Krathong – Honouring the Goddess of Water and the Mother of the Land” at nine historic piers along the Chao Phraya River, organised by Thai Beverage Public Company Limited.
  • “ICONSIAM Thaiconic Loy Krathong: Thai Hearts United for the Chao Phraya River” at River Park, ICONSIAM, organised by ICONSIAM.
  • Bangkok River Festival 2025 at Asiatique The Riverfront, organised by Asiatique The Riverfront.
  • “Vijit Chao Phraya 2025” celebrations along both sides of the Chao Phraya River, organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

3. Online Loy Krathong option

For those who prefer a digital celebration, Bangkok residents can join the online Loy Krathong at greener.bangkok.go.th Participants can choose a preferred public park or ICONSIAM as their floating location, select their krathong design, and release it virtually between 5:00 a.m. and midnight on November 5.

This year’s Loy Krathong aims to celebrate tradition while promoting environmental awareness and a heartfelt tribute to Her Majesty the Queen Mother.

Where to celebrate Loy Krathong 2025 in Bangkok – on-site and online events

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy