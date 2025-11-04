What is Loy Krathong tradition? Objectives and Significance Explained

Objectives of Loy Krathong



The goals and beliefs surrounding the festival vary depending on the local traditions, but they commonly revolve around the following purposes:

1. To honor the Buddha during His return from heaven, after spending time in the Tavatimsa heaven to preach to His mother.

2. To pay tribute to the sacred hair relic of the Buddha, which is enshrined in the Jewel Mountain on the heavenly realm of the Tavatimsa heaven.

3. To honor the Buddha's footprints on the sands of the Nammathanati River in India.

4. To venerate the great monk Upagupta, who meditated in the deep sea and is believed to have the power to defeat evil spirits.

5. To worship the gods of Brahmaloka (Brahma's realm).

6. To thank Phra Mae Khongkha, the goddess of the river, for providing water for human use.