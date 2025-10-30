Suvarnabhumi Airport requests no sky lanterns or fireworks during Loy Krathong to ensure aviation safety

Suvarnabhumi Airport has called for cooperation from government agencies, private organisations, and the surrounding public to refrain from releasing sky lanterns, fireworks, balloons, or laser lights into the sky during the Loy Krathong Festival on November 5, 2025 to prevent potential dangers to aircraft and ensure aviation safety.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the airport acknowledged the importance of preserving long-standing Thai traditions. However, it highlighted that activities such as releasing sky lanterns, lighting fireworks, releasing balloons, or using laser lights could pose serious risks to aviation safety, airport operations, and potentially endanger lives and property.

The airport has requested that relevant agencies and the public refrain from activities that could impact air traffic in the vicinity of the airport. If it is necessary to release sky lanterns or carry out such activities, prior permission must be obtained from the district director or local authorities.