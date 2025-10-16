Suvarnabhumi Airport ranked 12th most connected airport globally

Suvarnabhumi International Airport has been ranked the 12th most connected airport in the world, the Airports of Thailand (AOT) announced on Thursday.
The AOT said Suvarnabhumi was listed among the Top 50 Most Connected Airports Globally, placing 12th in the OAG Megahubs 2025 Report. It was also ranked as the fifth most connected airport in the Asia-Pacific region.
The OAG (Official Airline Guide), a leading global travel data platform, has been publishing its annual ranking of the world’s most connected airports for the past ten years.
The rankings are determined by analysing the number of scheduled connections to and from flights, relative to the total number of destinations served from each airport, all within a six-hour window on the busiest day in global aviation — for the 2025 report, this was August 1, 2025. This method provides a clear measure of each airport’s overall connectivity.
The report ranks airports in several categories, including:
The AOT added that Don Mueang International Airport was also ranked 22nd in the Top 25 Most Connected Low-Cost Carrier (LCC) Airports category.
The AOT said Suvarnabhumi’s 12th-place ranking reflects its strong global connectivity, demonstrating the airport’s capacity, readiness, and infrastructure to accommodate increasing flight volumes and passenger demand.
The recognition, AOT added, would boost airline confidence in the airport’s management and help attract more international routes, reinforcing Suvarnabhumi’s position as a regional aviation hub.