Suvarnabhumi Airport ranked 12th most connected airport globally

Suvarnabhumi International Airport has been ranked the 12th most connected airport in the world, the Airports of Thailand (AOT) announced on Thursday.

The AOT said Suvarnabhumi was listed among the Top 50 Most Connected Airports Globally, placing 12th in the OAG Megahubs 2025 Report. It was also ranked as the fifth most connected airport in the Asia-Pacific region.

The OAG (Official Airline Guide), a leading global travel data platform, has been publishing its annual ranking of the world’s most connected airports for the past ten years.