AOT pushes Suvarnabhumi expansion in 4-month investment plan to Cabinet

During the four-month mandate of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s government, which has full authority to sign contracts and disburse budgets, the Transport Ministry has been tasked with injecting state investment into the economy to stimulate growth and job creation.
Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, has instructed all agencies under the ministry to accelerate budget disbursement and push forward ready-to-implement projects to maximise economic impact.
The Airports of Thailand (AOT), a state enterprise under the Transport Ministry, has confirmed plans to move ahead with large-scale investments over the next four months, focusing on expanding Suvarnabhumi Airport, Thailand’s main international gateway.
Paweena Jariyathitipong, Acting President of AOT, said the agency will expedite the East Expansion Project, valued at 12 billion baht, which will add 81,000 square metres of passenger space and increase capacity by 15 million passengers per year.
The project is now awaiting Cabinet approval, expected by the end of this year. Once approved, bidding can begin immediately, with construction scheduled to start in 2026 and be complete in 2030. When operational, the expansion will raise Suvarnabhumi’s total handling capacity from 65 million to 70–80 million passengers annually.
South Terminal to replace SAT-2 plan
AOT also confirmed plans to proceed with the South Terminal development, replacing the earlier SAT-2 project with a larger, more integrated terminal design to improve passenger convenience.
The new terminal will cover 1.59 million square metres, enabling Suvarnabhumi Airport to handle 120 million passengers per year, support 120 flights per hour, and feature 160 contact gates.
Together, these projects underscore the Transport Ministry’s strategy to fast-track infrastructure investment during the Anutin administration’s four-month budget window, aiming to drive short-term economic stimulus while strengthening Thailand’s long-term aviation competitiveness.