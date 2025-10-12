AOT pushes Suvarnabhumi expansion in 4-month investment plan to Cabinet

Suvarnabhumi expansion takes priority

The Airports of Thailand (AOT), a state enterprise under the Transport Ministry, has confirmed plans to move ahead with large-scale investments over the next four months, focusing on expanding Suvarnabhumi Airport, Thailand’s main international gateway.

Paweena Jariyathitipong, Acting President of AOT, said the agency will expedite the East Expansion Project, valued at 12 billion baht, which will add 81,000 square metres of passenger space and increase capacity by 15 million passengers per year.

The project is now awaiting Cabinet approval, expected by the end of this year. Once approved, bidding can begin immediately, with construction scheduled to start in 2026 and be complete in 2030. When operational, the expansion will raise Suvarnabhumi’s total handling capacity from 65 million to 70–80 million passengers annually.