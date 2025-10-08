AOT closes Phuket airport for three hours after navy plane's emergency landing

Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) closed Phuket International Airport for three hours after a navy observation plane made an emergency landing, blocking its runway.

Both Phuket airport and the Royal Thai Navy confirmed that no one was injured in the incident, which involved a Cessna O-2 (T-337) observation plane that landed at 11:20 AM due to a landing gear malfunction.

Flight Disruptions Caused by Airport Closure

The AOT stated that the airport closure lasted for three hours while officials worked to remove the plane from the runway. The closure affected 17 flights: