AOT closes Phuket airport for three hours after navy plane's emergency landing

Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) closed Phuket International Airport for three hours after a navy observation plane made an emergency landing, blocking its runway.
Both Phuket airport and the Royal Thai Navy confirmed that no one was injured in the incident, which involved a Cessna O-2 (T-337) observation plane that landed at 11:20 AM due to a landing gear malfunction.
The AOT stated that the airport closure lasted for three hours while officials worked to remove the plane from the runway. The closure affected 17 flights:
The AOT advised passengers to recheck their departure times with their airlines.
Earlier, Phuket airport director Monchai Tanode explained that the Cessna O-2 (T-337) of the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) made an emergency landing at 11:20 AM. He estimated it would take about three hours to remove the plane from the runway.
Since Phuket airport has only one runway, the blockage caused significant disruptions. The airport informed the affected flights, advising them to reroute to Krabi International Airport during the three-hour period.
Monchai confirmed that no injuries were reported in the emergency landing.
RTN spokesman Rear Admiral Parat Ratanachaiyaphan stated that the plane was on a sea patrol mission to safeguard Thai maritime interests and prevent drug and contraband smuggling.
The malfunction occurred in the landing gear, which led to the plane blocking the runway. Parat assured the public that the RTN was working to remove the aircraft as quickly as possible.
“The RTN apologises for the inconvenience caused by this incident. The accident happened due to a malfunction in the plane’s landing gears, and we are working to remove it from the runway soon,” Parat said.
The Cessna O-2 Skymaster has been in service for 42 years.