Suvarnabhumi Airport ranks among world’s top 10 

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) announced that Suvarnabhumi Airport has been ranked among the world’s top 10 airports in the Readers’ Choice Awards 2025, announced on October 8, 2025. The ranking was based on votes from travellers worldwide.

The awards are part of the annual readers’ survey conducted by Condé Nast Traveler, a leading US-based travel magazine.

Suvarnabhumi Airport joined other top-ranked international hubs such as Singapore’s Changi Airport, Istanbul Airport in Turkiye, and Hong Kong International Airport.