Suvarnabhumi Airport ranks among world’s top 10 

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) announced that Suvarnabhumi Airport has been ranked among the world’s top 10 airports in the Readers’ Choice Awards 2025, announced on October 8, 2025. The ranking was based on votes from travellers worldwide.
The awards are part of the annual readers’ survey conducted by Condé Nast Traveler, a leading US-based travel magazine.
Suvarnabhumi Airport joined other top-ranked international hubs such as Singapore’s Changi Airport, Istanbul Airport in Turkiye, and Hong Kong International Airport.
According to Condé Nast Traveler, the Readers’ Choice Awards are determined by votes from readers across various travel categories, including best airports, destinations, hotels, and airlines.
Suvarnabhumi Airport continues to advance its infrastructure development, including the construction of the East Expansion of the passenger terminal, the new South Terminal, and the fourth runway. These projects align with AOT’s ongoing efforts to enhance service quality and deliver an exceptional travel experience under the concept of “World Class Hospitality.”
Receiving the Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 reflects Suvarnabhumi Airport’s consistent success in airport development and management, raising its service standards and operational efficiency to rival leading airports worldwide.
It also underscores AOT’s commitment to creating a seamless, efficient, and memorable travel experience for passengers, characterised by superior service, attentiveness, and Thailand’s renowned warmth and hospitality — solidifying Suvarnabhumi’s role as a key regional hub supporting sustainable national economic and tourism growth.
The best airports in the world
10. Suvarnabhumi (BKK), Thailand. Score: 87.27
9. Copenhagen (CPH), Denmark. Score: 89.05
8. Rome Fiumicino (FCO), Italy. Score: 90.00
7. Hong Kong International (HKG). Score: 90.60
6. Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS), Netherlands. Score: 90.61
5. Dubai International (DXB), UAE. Score: 90.95
4. Helsinki (HEL), Finland. Score: 91.17
3. Hamad International (DOH), Qatar. Score: 92.33
2. Istanbul (IST), Turkey. Score: 94.76
1. Singapore Changi. (SIN). Score: 95.26