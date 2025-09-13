Thai Authorities Seize 187 Egyptian Tortoises at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Thai authorities at Suvarnabhumi International Airport have seized 187 Egyptian tortoises that were being smuggled in luggage to Laos.

The rare tortoises are a protected species under international law.

The operation took place on 11 September when the Thailand Wildlife Enforcement Network (Thailand WEN) identified a suspicious 40-year-old Egyptian passenger travelling from Bangkok to Vientiane.

Sadudee Phanpakdee, the director of the Department of International Wildlife Trade, confirmed that officials from his department and other agencies worked together to stop the trafficker.

Upon inspection, authorities discovered 187 live tortoises and two deceased ones hidden inside two suitcases. The suspect did not have the necessary export documents from the country of origin.

The individual was arrested and charged with multiple offences under the Wild Animal Reserve and Protection Act, the Customs Act, and the Animal Epidemics Act.

The suspect and the seized animals were handed over to the Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station for legal proceedings.

The live tortoises will be taken to the Wildlife Conservation Office for species identification before being repatriated to their country of origin.

Authorities stated that the incident demonstrates the effectiveness of the Thailand WEN network in combating the illegal wildlife trade.