National park releases photo of black panther greeting tourists

Kui Buri National Park in Prachuap Khiri Khan has released its latest photographs, taken on August 12, 2025, showing a rare black panther emerging to greet visitors on a wildlife-watching tour.

The animal’s sleek, jet-black coat and close encounter left tourists both awestruck and delighted.

Black panthers are a rare and protected species in Thailand. Seeing one roaming freely in its natural habitat is a clear indicator of the rich biodiversity within Kui Buri’s forests, which form part of the Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.