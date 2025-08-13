National park releases photo of black panther greeting tourists

Kui Buri National Park in Prachuap Khiri Khan has released its latest photographs, taken on August 12, 2025, showing a rare black panther emerging to greet visitors on a wildlife-watching tour.
The animal’s sleek, jet-black coat and close encounter left tourists both awestruck and delighted.
Black panthers are a rare and protected species in Thailand. Seeing one roaming freely in its natural habitat is a clear indicator of the rich biodiversity within Kui Buri’s forests, which form part of the Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Park officials have urged visitors to observe wildlife responsibly, keeping noise to a minimum and maintaining a safe distance, to avoid disturbing the animals. Such guidelines are key to ensuring a safe environment for wildlife and to promoting sustainable eco-tourism.
The sighting was not only a memorable highlight for those lucky enough to witness it but also a positive sign of successful conservation efforts. It serves as an inspiration for all forest rangers and conservationists working to preserve the park’s pristine ecosystem for future generations.