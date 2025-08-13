National park releases photo of black panther greeting tourists

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 13, 2025

Kui Buri National Park in Prachuap Khiri Khan releases photo of black panther greeting wildlife tourists up close

Kui Buri National Park in Prachuap Khiri Khan has released its latest photographs, taken on August 12, 2025, showing a rare black panther emerging to greet visitors on a wildlife-watching tour. 

The animal’s sleek, jet-black coat and close encounter left tourists both awestruck and delighted.

Black panthers are a rare and protected species in Thailand. Seeing one roaming freely in its natural habitat is a clear indicator of the rich biodiversity within Kui Buri’s forests, which form part of the Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Park officials have urged visitors to observe wildlife responsibly, keeping noise to a minimum and maintaining a safe distance, to avoid disturbing the animals. Such guidelines are key to ensuring a safe environment for wildlife and to promoting sustainable eco-tourism.

The sighting was not only a memorable highlight for those lucky enough to witness it but also a positive sign of successful conservation efforts. It serves as an inspiration for all forest rangers and conservationists working to preserve the park’s pristine ecosystem for future generations.

