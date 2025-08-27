Thai Marine Conservationist Launches Foundation to Protect Park Rangers

Marine conservationist and activist Sai Siranat Scott has officially launched the Cheeva Samutr Foundation – Sea You Strong with an ambitious mission to protect Thailand's natural resources whilst safeguarding the lives of those who guard them.

The foundation's inaugural event, held at Central World shopping centre on 25th August, unveiled the 'Guardian T-shirt Project' - an innovative scheme that will use proceeds from artist-designed merchandise to purchase life insurance for national park staff across five Thai protected areas.

Speaking at the launch whilst wearing a striking costume crafted from fishing nets collected from Pattaya, Scott emphasised the vital but precarious work undertaken by park rangers.

"These officers are our front-line defenders, protecting our ecosystems from various threats," he said. "Their work is difficult and dangerous, yet many earn less than 8,000 baht per month and lack basic life insurance coverage."

The foundation aims to address a critical gap in protection for Thailand's conservation workforce.

Rangers who dive to depths of 60-70 metres, fight forest fires, and remove abandoned fishing nets often work as daily-wage employees without insurance or accident coverage, leaving their families financially vulnerable should tragedy strike.

