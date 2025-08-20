Department urges divers to avoid 20 acoustic receivers in Phang Nga Bay

The Stegostoma tigrinum Augmentation and Recovery (StAR) Project Thailand, a joint initiative between the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, DNP, and WildAid, has installed 20 underwater acoustic receivers in Phang Nga Bay to monitor sharks released back into the wild.

The department's announcement on Wednesday confirmed that the acoustic receivers are safe, non-harmful, and essential for marine research. Therefore, divers are requested to adhere to the following guidelines: