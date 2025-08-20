Department urges divers to avoid 20 acoustic receivers in Phang Nga Bay

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has urged divers to be cautious around 20 acoustic receivers located in Phang Nga Bay.

The Stegostoma tigrinum Augmentation and Recovery (StAR) Project Thailand, a joint initiative between the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, DNP, and WildAid, has installed 20 underwater acoustic receivers in Phang Nga Bay to monitor sharks released back into the wild.

The department's announcement on Wednesday confirmed that the acoustic receivers are safe, non-harmful, and essential for marine research. Therefore, divers are requested to adhere to the following guidelines:

  • Do not touch or move the equipment.
  • If any equipment is found damaged, please report it to authorities or send a message to the "Spot the Leopard Shark-Thailand" Facebook page.

Locations where divers may encounter the acoustic receivers include:

  • Koh Mai Thon
  • Koh Mai Thon, Point 2
  • Koh Dok Mai
  • Moo Sang Rock
  • Koh Yao Yai
  • Koh Kai Nok
  • Koh Naka
  • Laem Nga
  • Area near the Marine and Coastal Resources Research Center (Upper Andaman Sea)
  • Koh Hey
  • Koh Kaew Yai
  • Koh Racha Yai
  • Koh Poda
  • Koh Yung
  • Koh Phi Phi Don
  • Koh Phi Phi Leh
  • Bida Nai
  • Bida Rock
  • Koh Ha Islands
  • Koh Lanta Yai

The department called on divers, dive companies, instructors, and underwater photographers to share this information and emphasise the importance of these devices in the study and conservation of leopard sharks, working together for sustainable success.

 

