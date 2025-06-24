Two Pattani men arrested with suspected homemade bomb in Phang Nga

Two Muslim men from Pattani were arrested in Phang Nga in the early hours of Tuesday while en route to Phuket with what is believed to be a homemade bomb equipped with a timing device hidden in their car.

The arrest took place at the bypass intersection in front of the Phang Nga Provincial Hall.

Police from Mueang Phang Nga station manning a checkpoint stopped the Honda City after the driver made a sudden turn upon spotting the checkpoint, arousing suspicion.

The driver was identified as Muhama Wadeng, 27, and the passenger as Sulaiman Gaza, also 27. Both are residents of Pattani province.