German couple hit by speeding pickup at zebra crossing in Phang Nga

The clip showed a car stopping to allow the tourists, who were pushing a baby cart, to cross the road. However, as they passed in front of the stopped vehicle, the parents were struck by a pickup truck, while the baby cart was narrowly missed. The cart continued rolling to the side of the road after the parents were knocked down.

“Please slow and stop when you see people crossing the road. No one deserves to die,” he wrote.

“The tourists just want to take their families to visit here. Tourists should also look carefully before crossing the road.”

He added that similar accidents happen at that crossing almost weekly, mainly because drivers fail to slow down.

Baby Safe, Parents Transferred to Phuket

Lertsak noted that he wasn’t sure whether the pedestrian crossing lights at the scene were functioning but emphasised that the zebra crossing is used by many people each day.

On Wednesday, he updated the baby’s condition, saying the child was safe, uninjured, and conscious throughout. The parents were later transferred to Phuket Hospital for further treatment.

Pol Lt Pratcha Ma-aekian of Khao Lak Police Station confirmed that the zebra crossing is located along Phetkasem Road, between Thai Mueang and Takua Pa districts.

