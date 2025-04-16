German couple hit by speeding pickup at zebra crossing in Phang Nga

A German couple were seriously injured after being struck by a speeding pickup truck while pushing their one-year-and-eleven-month-old baby in a cart across a zebra crossing near a beach in Phang Nga.
Lertsak Ponklin, president of the Phang Nga Tourism Business Association, said the accident occurred at 5:03pm on Tuesday.
The couple were identified as Phillip David Lothar, 34, and Linda Raub, 32. Their baby was named Fiete Raub.
The family were rushed to Khao Lak Hospital, where the parents were admitted to the intensive care unit. The baby was initially reported to sustain only minor injuries.
The driver of the pickup, which had been modified as a passenger vehicle, was identified as Choei, 60. He remained at the scene and was arrested and charged with reckless driving causing injuries.
The incident occurred at a zebra crossing near Bang Niang Beach in Takua Pa district.
Lertsak posted dashcam footage of the incident on his Facebook page. The video, taken from a car that had stopped at the zebra crossing to allow the family to cross, showed the pickup failing to slow down, violently hitting the family and throwing them into the air.
In his post, Lertsak urged drivers to slow down and stop for pedestrians at zebra crossings.
The clip showed a car stopping to allow the tourists, who were pushing a baby cart, to cross the road. However, as they passed in front of the stopped vehicle, the parents were struck by a pickup truck, while the baby cart was narrowly missed. The cart continued rolling to the side of the road after the parents were knocked down.
“Please slow and stop when you see people crossing the road. No one deserves to die,” he wrote.
“The tourists just want to take their families to visit here. Tourists should also look carefully before crossing the road.”
He added that similar accidents happen at that crossing almost weekly, mainly because drivers fail to slow down.
Lertsak noted that he wasn’t sure whether the pedestrian crossing lights at the scene were functioning but emphasised that the zebra crossing is used by many people each day.
On Wednesday, he updated the baby’s condition, saying the child was safe, uninjured, and conscious throughout. The parents were later transferred to Phuket Hospital for further treatment.
Pol Lt Pratcha Ma-aekian of Khao Lak Police Station confirmed that the zebra crossing is located along Phetkasem Road, between Thai Mueang and Takua Pa districts.