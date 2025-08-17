August 17 marked as National Dugong Conservation Day

Every year on August 17, Thailand observes National Dugong Conservation Day, declared by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to highlight the vital role of dugongs in coastal ecosystems and to raise awareness on protecting endangered marine species and restoring the marine environment sustainably.

The story of “Mariam”

The day was established following the story of Mariam, an orphaned baby dugong that washed ashore in Krabi province in 2019. Her adorable images and the close bond she developed with the conservation staff who cared for her captured the hearts of the entire nation.

However, Mariam later died from a gastrointestinal infection caused by plastic waste lodged in her body. Soon after, another baby dugong named Yamil also died similarly. These incidents exposed the alarming threat of marine debris endangering Thailand’s rare sea animals.

The deaths of Mariam and Yamil became a turning point that sparked nationwide awareness about protecting Thai seas, leading to the official designation of National Dugong Conservation Day.