August 17 marked as National Dugong Conservation Day

Every year on August 17, Thailand observes National Dugong Conservation Day, declared by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to highlight the vital role of dugongs in coastal ecosystems and to raise awareness on protecting endangered marine species and restoring the marine environment sustainably.
The day was established following the story of Mariam, an orphaned baby dugong that washed ashore in Krabi province in 2019. Her adorable images and the close bond she developed with the conservation staff who cared for her captured the hearts of the entire nation.
However, Mariam later died from a gastrointestinal infection caused by plastic waste lodged in her body. Soon after, another baby dugong named Yamil also died similarly. These incidents exposed the alarming threat of marine debris endangering Thailand’s rare sea animals.
The deaths of Mariam and Yamil became a turning point that sparked nationwide awareness about protecting Thai seas, leading to the official designation of National Dugong Conservation Day.
Under the urgent policy of Chalermchai Sri-on, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, the Dugong Protection Command Centre was established to address threats facing Thailand’s dugong population, particularly the degradation of seagrass beds, their primary food source.
Agencies including the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) have been surveying and monitoring dugong populations in key habitats such as Hat Chao Mai in Trang province and the Libong Islands in Krabi, which host extensive seagrass meadows.
Rescue teams have been formed, equipped with aerial drones to monitor and assist dugongs in danger. Protective installations have been set up around Libong Island, and supplementary seagrass plots are being developed to expand food sources for the species.
Data from the DMCR's Marine and Coastal Resources Knowledge Centre suggests that Thailand’s dugong population has slightly increased over the past three years.
(*2021 figures were estimated due to COVID-19 restrictions preventing surveys in Trang province.)
Between 2007–2014, dugong numbers fell from 240 to 200, but since 2016, the population has gradually increased from 221 to 282.
Yet despite this upward trend, the mortality rate has sharply worsened. Between 2005–2018, dugong deaths averaged 13 per year. Since 2019, this has nearly doubled to 25 per year.
In the past five years, over 145 dugongs have died, while the birth rate averaged just 17.5 calves per year. This imbalance raises fears that dugongs could face extinction in Thailand if the trend continues.
Dugongs are not only rare marine mammals but also serve as indicators of healthy coastal ecosystems. Protecting them means safeguarding the richness of Thailand’s seas for future generations.
National Dugong Conservation Day is therefore not just a memorial to Mariam, the orphaned calf that won the nation’s heart in 2019, but also a reminder that everyone has a role in protecting these vulnerable creatures. Saving the dugong is saving Thailand’s seas, and saving the seas is saving ourselves.