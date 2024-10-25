Dugong deaths rise in Thailand, as seagrass sources dwindle

Thailand has witnessed a concerning rise in dugong deaths, with eight found dead this month alone. Three of these deaths are believed to be due to the deterioration of seagrass, a crucial food source for these gentle marine mammals.
Pinsak Suraswadi, director-general of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, said on Thursday three dugong carcasses were spotted in Satun, two each in Trang and Phuket, and one in Krabi.
He noted that the dugong that swept ashore in Trang was alive but died the following day, while the remaining seven had swept ashore already lifeless.
Though department officials cannot identify the exact cause of death of some of the dugongs, Pinsak said most had died from illness.
“Three of them were starving and were found with little or no food in their digestive tract,” he said.
He added that one dugong had apparently died from being trapped in a fishing net as there were traces of rope burn on its body.
Natural Resources and Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on, meanwhile, has tasked the department with launching an urgent survey on Thailand’s dugong population and seagrass resources in the Andaman Sea.
The department has also been told to employ drones to ensure an efficient survey as well as prepare a plan to preserve dugongs and seagrass resources. In addition, the department has been tasked with boosting awareness among locals and relevant agencies on how to take care of dugongs.