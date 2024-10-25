Dugong deaths rise in Thailand, as seagrass sources dwindle

Thailand has witnessed a concerning rise in dugong deaths, with eight found dead this month alone. Three of these deaths are believed to be due to the deterioration of seagrass, a crucial food source for these gentle marine mammals.

Pinsak Suraswadi, director-general of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, said on Thursday three dugong carcasses were spotted in Satun, two each in Trang and Phuket, and one in Krabi.

He noted that the dugong that swept ashore in Trang was alive but died the following day, while the remaining seven had swept ashore already lifeless.