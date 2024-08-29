Young dugong found in Krabi dies after 18 days in human care

A 2-month-old male dugong found at Koh Poda in Krabi province died on Wednesday despite 18 days of intense efforts by veterinarians to nurse it back to health.

The young sea mammal, which was spotted alone off the island in Krabi on August 10, was believed to have been left behind by the herd. Officials from the Marine and Coastal Resources Department promptly brought it to Rajamangala Aquatic Animal Hospital in Trang province for treatment.

The dugong measured 102 centimetres long, weighed 13.8 kg and was in poor condition. Its left eye had become muddy and its intestines were full of gas.

Veterinarians had been providing around-the-clock care to the youngster, feeding it milk, shredded seagrass, and food supplements until it gained three more kilograms in weight and was able to swim and dive.

Officials said the dugong became less active on Tuesday. An x-ray showed increasing gas in its digestive system. It had a seizure on Wednesday morning, with its heart rate slowing, then finally stopping.

An autopsy found blood clots in its lungs and bronchi, and traces of blood in the stomach wall and small intestine. Veterinarians ruled the cause of death as a natural disease that caused respiratory failure.

The department will later perform a more detailed biopsy for signs of bacteria and viruses, it said.

The department added that the found dugong was too young and too weak to be away from its mother’s care. Dugongs born in captivity require at least 2 years of nursing before they can be released.

“The dugong is a social animal. Being separated from the herd and living in an unfamiliar environment will also affect its mental condition and recovery rate,” it said.