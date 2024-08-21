Sighting of lone dugong in Phuket sparks concern

The video clip of a dugong swimming near a busy bridge in Phuket’s Rawai Beach area went viral on Tuesday, with the poster urging relevant authorities to check on this rare mammal.

The 41-second clip, posted on the Facebook page of Phuket Info Centre, had been taken on Tuesday morning at Rawai Bridge in the south of Phuket island.

The accompanying text urged boat operators at the resort island to be extra cautious when passing the area.

Once the post went viral, deputy mayor of Rawai subdistrict Nikorn Papakityotsaphat visited the site to see things for himself. He said the dugong was an adult and usually swam underwater, possibly looking for food. He said the mammal would come up for air from time to time.

“The sighting of this dugong points to the abundance of seagrass in the Rawai area, which attracts the sea mammals,” he said.