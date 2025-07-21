Ocean acidification surges past safe limits, threatens marine life

The impacts of crossing planetary boundaries

According to leading scientists from the UK’s Plymouth Marine Laboratory and the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the critical threshold for ocean acidification was surpassed more than five years ago—significantly earlier than previously predicted.

Researchers emphasise that this is no longer a future risk but a present-day crisis, describing it as a “ticking time bomb”.

The increase in ocean acidity is already affecting a broad range of marine species, especially those with calcium carbonate-based shells or skeletons, such as corals, molluscs, crabs, and pteropods.

Acidic seawater makes it harder for these organisms to form and maintain their structures, leading to population declines that disrupt entire marine food chains and contribute to coral bleaching.

Moreover, acidification is altering the behaviour of many fish species, affecting their navigation, feeding, and reproduction. This disruption to ecosystem dynamics poses a serious threat to the global fishing industry—a vital source of food and income for millions of people around the world.