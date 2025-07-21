Ocean acidification surges past safe limits, threatens marine life

A recent report from the Centre for Energy and Materials of the World Economic Forum (WEF) has raised alarms over the escalating threat of ocean acidification, which has now breached a critical planetary boundary. This poses an increasing risk to marine ecosystems worldwide.
Ocean acidification occurs when the oceans absorb excess carbon dioxide (CO₂) from the atmosphere, primarily caused by the combustion of fossil fuels and other human activities. Once dissolved in seawater, CO₂ triggers chemical reactions that reduce the ocean’s pH, making it more acidic.
Even slight shifts in pH can have profound effects on marine biodiversity and the stability of oceanic ecosystems.
According to leading scientists from the UK’s Plymouth Marine Laboratory and the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the critical threshold for ocean acidification was surpassed more than five years ago—significantly earlier than previously predicted.
Researchers emphasise that this is no longer a future risk but a present-day crisis, describing it as a “ticking time bomb”.
The increase in ocean acidity is already affecting a broad range of marine species, especially those with calcium carbonate-based shells or skeletons, such as corals, molluscs, crabs, and pteropods.
Acidic seawater makes it harder for these organisms to form and maintain their structures, leading to population declines that disrupt entire marine food chains and contribute to coral bleaching.
Moreover, acidification is altering the behaviour of many fish species, affecting their navigation, feeding, and reproduction. This disruption to ecosystem dynamics poses a serious threat to the global fishing industry—a vital source of food and income for millions of people around the world.
The WEF report underscores the urgent need to address both the causes and consequences of ocean acidification. Reducing CO₂ emissions remains the most effective solution.
Crucial measures include investment in carbon capture technologies, expansion of renewable energy sources, and conservation of coastal ecosystems such as mangroves and seagrasses.
Tackling this growing crisis requires coordinated global policy, strategic investment, and heightened public awareness. Failure to act on this ticking time bomb could result in irreversible harm to marine life and devastating consequences for human societies.