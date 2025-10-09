AOT Shifts Strategy to Prioritise Core Aviation Revenue Amid Post-Pandemic Transformation

Airports of Thailand (AOT) is undertaking a sweeping transformation of its business model, pivoting away from commercial revenue to refocus on core aeronautical services as it seeks to establish itself as a genuine regional aviation hub.

Acting managing director Paweena Jariyathitipong revealed the strategy at the "Thailand Economic Outlook 2026: Out of the Trap" seminar on Thursday, acknowledging that whilst passenger numbers have rebounded strongly post-pandemic, the company's revenue structure has become dangerously unbalanced.

AOT's six airports—Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi, Hat Yai, and Phuket—handled 125 million passengers in the last fiscal year, representing 5.6 per cent growth and accounting for 86 per cent of Thailand's total air traffic. Flight volumes surged 7.6 per cent to 788,000 operations.

However, Paweena warned that the current revenue mix threatens the organisation's long-term viability.

Before 2016, AOT derived roughly 60 per cent of revenue from aeronautical services and 40 per cent from commercial operations.

The company successfully boosted non-aeronautical income to approximately 50 per cent in recent years, but changing traveller spending habits have since eroded these gains.