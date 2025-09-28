Suvarnabhumi Airport projects 67 million passengers in FY2026

Suvarnabhumi Airport is projected to handle around 397,323 flights and 67.7 million passengers in fiscal year 2026, according to airport director Kittipong Kittikachorn of Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT).
He said the arrival of new airlines, including United Airlines which will launch flights on the Las Vegas–Hong Kong–Bangkok route, reflects the airport’s growing role as a regional aviation hub. Although the allocation of summer flights has yet to be finalised, he described the outlook as a positive signal of Suvarnabhumi’s capacity and potential.
Passenger traffic from the European Union is expected to continue expanding, supported by Thai Airways’ resumption of multiple routes to Europe in line with the government’s “aviation hub” policy. Rising passenger numbers from India are also helping to reduce the risk of overreliance on the Chinese market.
Looking ahead, Suvarnabhumi is confident Thailand can soon restore direct flights to the United States after the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) upgraded Thailand’s aviation safety rating back to Category 1 (CAT1) for the first time in a decade, from Category 2 (CAT2).
This upgrade reflects the FAA’s confidence in the safety oversight of Thailand’s civil aviation authority in line with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards, paving the way for Thai and international carriers to expand long-haul operations to their full potential.
Suvarnabhumi Airport is pressing ahead with continuous improvements to passenger terminals and concourses, aiming to elevate the travel experience through a series of major projects.
Upgrades include new activity areas for departing passengers at Concourse C, Concourse F, and the SAT-1 satellite terminal. These will feature Kids Zones, Game Stations, relaxation spaces such as Recliner Areas, co-working spaces, a Piano Lounge, and a Digital Park.
The airport is also expanding electronic charging facilities to 203 sets, up from the current 132, and renovating 124 restrooms across terminals and concourses, with full completion expected by 2028.
On the service and security side, Suvarnabhumi is introducing Passenger Validation Systems (PVS) and upgrading X-ray machines to CT technology for faster, more accurate screening. Automated Border Control (ABC) gates will also be installed to support E-passports, streamlining the immigration process for travellers.
In parallel, the airport is continuing efforts to strengthen its air cargo capabilities, reinforcing its role as a logistics and aviation hub in the region.
As Suvarnabhumi Airport marks its 19th anniversary on 28 September 2025, the country’s main gateway is rolling out new initiatives to boost cargo efficiency and strengthen Thailand’s position as a regional trade and investment hub.
The airport has introduced the Freezone Smart Access system to manage entry and exit in the duty-free zone, easing chronic traffic congestion caused by more than 8,000 cargo trucks per day. The system aims to reduce delays in cargo handling and minimise risks of missed shipments.
Looking ahead, Suvarnabhumi plans to add a third warehouse operator in 2028 to accommodate surging e-commerce demand and global trade growth. The move is expected to expand the airport’s capacity and reinforce its role as an ASEAN logistics hub.
Since its opening on 28 September 2006, Suvarnabhumi has handled more than 878.65 million passengers, 5.45 million flights, and 20.62 million tonnes of cargo, underscoring its significance as a key driver of Thailand’s transport, tourism and economic growth.
Suvarnabhumi Airport served 58.1 million passengers and 340,670 flights in fiscal year 2025 (October 2024–August 2025), representing increases of 4.91% and 7% respectively from the previous year. A total of 126 scheduled airlines currently operate at the airport, reflecting continued recovery and growing confidence from carriers and travellers worldwide.
Airport director Kittipong Kittikachorn said Suvarnabhumi is pursuing its “World Class Hospitality Airport” vision, emphasising not only large-scale infrastructure and advanced technology but also convenience, safety and memorable experiences for passengers. Digital systems are being introduced across check-in, security screening, and special services for elderly travellers, people with disabilities, and families.
The airport is also prioritising sustainability through energy management and environmental measures. These commitments have earned it international recognition, including an upgrade from a 3-star to a 4-star airport by UK-based Skytrax, a leading global aviation consultancy.
Suvarnabhumi was also ranked by Brilliant Maps as the airport with the highest number of airlines operating worldwide. Meanwhile, a joint report by ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East (ACI APAC & MID) and PwC placed the airport seventh globally for hub connectivity potential and ninth for overall air connectivity in 2024.