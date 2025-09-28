Suvarnabhumi Airport projects 67 million passengers in FY2026

Suvarnabhumi Airport is projected to handle around 397,323 flights and 67.7 million passengers in fiscal year 2026, according to airport director Kittipong Kittikachorn of Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT).

He said the arrival of new airlines, including United Airlines which will launch flights on the Las Vegas–Hong Kong–Bangkok route, reflects the airport’s growing role as a regional aviation hub. Although the allocation of summer flights has yet to be finalised, he described the outlook as a positive signal of Suvarnabhumi’s capacity and potential.

Passenger traffic from the European Union is expected to continue expanding, supported by Thai Airways’ resumption of multiple routes to Europe in line with the government’s “aviation hub” policy. Rising passenger numbers from India are also helping to reduce the risk of overreliance on the Chinese market.

Looking ahead, Suvarnabhumi is confident Thailand can soon restore direct flights to the United States after the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) upgraded Thailand’s aviation safety rating back to Category 1 (CAT1) for the first time in a decade, from Category 2 (CAT2).

This upgrade reflects the FAA’s confidence in the safety oversight of Thailand’s civil aviation authority in line with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards, paving the way for Thai and international carriers to expand long-haul operations to their full potential.