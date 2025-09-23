AOT Board Proposes Paweena Jariyathitipong as First Female Managing Director

The selection committee of Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) has endorsed Paweena Jariyathitipong as the preferred candidate for managing director, positioning her to become the first woman to lead the state enterprise.

Paweena, currently AOT's deputy managing director for engineering and construction who has been serving as acting managing director, achieved the highest score in the selection process, exceeding 90% in interviews and vision presentations—well above the 80% minimum threshold set by the recruitment committee.

The 46-year-old executive's appointment will be considered for approval by AOT's board of directors on 24th September, marking a historic moment for the airport operator as she would become both its first female chief executive and youngest person to hold the position.

The recruitment committee, chaired by Admiral Suwin Jaengyodsuk, conducted interviews and vision presentations on 15th September for three qualified candidates:

Paweena Jariyathitipong: Deputy managing director (engineering and construction) and acting managing director

Anek Theerawiwatchai: Deputy managing director (strategy) at AOT

Peerakan Kaewwongwattana: Former managing director of State Railway of Thailand's electric train company and former director of air transport at Thai AirAsia

