AOT Board Proposes Paweena Jariyathitipong as First Female Managing Director

The selection committee of Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) has endorsed Paweena Jariyathitipong as the preferred candidate for managing director, positioning her to become the first woman to lead the state enterprise.
Paweena, currently AOT's deputy managing director for engineering and construction who has been serving as acting managing director, achieved the highest score in the selection process, exceeding 90% in interviews and vision presentations—well above the 80% minimum threshold set by the recruitment committee.
The 46-year-old executive's appointment will be considered for approval by AOT's board of directors on 24th September, marking a historic moment for the airport operator as she would become both its first female chief executive and youngest person to hold the position.
The recruitment committee, chaired by Admiral Suwin Jaengyodsuk, conducted interviews and vision presentations on 15th September for three qualified candidates:
Paweena Jariyathitipong: Deputy managing director (engineering and construction) and acting managing director
Anek Theerawiwatchai: Deputy managing director (strategy) at AOT
Peerakan Kaewwongwattana: Former managing director of State Railway of Thailand's electric train company and former director of air transport at Thai AirAsia
Paweena's standout performance in presenting her vision for the company, particularly her approach to resolving ongoing disputes, secured her selection as the committee's preferred candidate.
Immediate Challenges and Priorities
The incoming managing director faces several urgent tasks, with resolving the duty-free contract dispute with King Power Group identified as the most pressing issue.
Paweena has already begun addressing this matter, currently in the process of engaging a leading university as consultant to study and propose solutions to the contractual problems. A resolution is expected by the end of October.
AOT also faces significant capital investment requirements to expand airport capacity, particularly at Suvarnabhumi Airport, with two major projects in the pipeline:
East Expansion Terminal Extension: Valued at 12 billion baht, expanding the passenger terminal eastward
South Terminal Project: A 170 billion baht development for Suvarnabhumi's southern terminal building
Professional Background
Paweena, described as an "AOT insider," brings extensive experience across commercial and construction operations.
She holds a doctorate in Civil Engineering and Environmental Science from Okayama University, Japan, and a master's degree in Social System Management from Hiroshima University.
Her career progression within AOT includes roles spanning technical expertise, management, and commercial operations:
2023-present: Deputy managing director (engineering and construction)
2021-2023: Assistant managing director (business development and marketing)
2020-2021: Director of business development and marketing
2020: Director of technology strategy and information systems
2019-2020: Civil engineering specialist
She has also completed director certification programmes through Thailand's Institute of Directors, including the Director Certification Program (DCP) and Financial Statements for Directors (FSD) courses.
The appointment represents a significant milestone for AOT, as Paweena prepares to lead one of Thailand's most important state enterprises through a period of substantial infrastructure development and operational challenges.