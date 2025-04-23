Thai Airport Authority Names Acting Chief After MD Resigns

Thailand's Airports of Thailand (AOT) has appointed Paweena Jariyathitipong as its acting Managing Director (MD) following the resignation of Kerati Kijmanawat.

The AOT board confirmed the appointment and announced a three-month timeline to find a permanent successor, assuring that ongoing investment plans would not be affected.

Kerati cited the need to care for his unwell parents as the primary reason for his departure, which takes effect on 24th April. Paweena, the current senior executive vice president for Engineering and Construction, was swiftly approved by the board as the interim leader.

The AOT board has stated its intention to form a selection committee and commence the recruitment process for a permanent MD, anticipating completion within approximately three months.

