AOT\'s airport expansion projects in spotlight amid rumors of leadership change

Amid growing speculation over a change in top leadership at Airports of Thailand (AOT) Public Company Limited—the state enterprise managing six airports nationwide—attention is turning to the major development projects currently underway.

Although there has been no official confirmation or response from AOT's current President, Kerati Kijmanawat, all eyes are on the upcoming board meeting scheduled for April 23, where it is possible that he could submit a resignation letter.

Kerati took over the role from Nitinai Sirismatthakarn, whose term ended on April 24, 2023. If Kerati completes his full 4-year term, he would remain in position until April 2027. During this time, he is expected to lead AOT through one of its most ambitious undertakings: the Suvarnabhumi Airport expansion, with an investment of 100 billion baht, aimed at increasing passenger capacity to 150 million annually and placing it among the world’s top 10 busiest airports.

In May 2025, AOT is set to open bidding for the construction of the East Expansion of Suvarnabhumi’s terminal, with a budget of 12 billion baht. The winning contractor is expected to be selected by July 2025, with construction starting November 2025 and completing by 2028, adding capacity for an additional 15 million passengers per year (current main terminal capacity: 65 million).