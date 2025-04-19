AOT\'s airport expansion projects in spotlight amid rumors of leadership change

Amid growing speculation over a change in top leadership at Airports of Thailand (AOT) Public Company Limited—the state enterprise managing six airports nationwide—attention is turning to the major development projects currently underway.
Although there has been no official confirmation or response from AOT's current President, Kerati Kijmanawat, all eyes are on the upcoming board meeting scheduled for April 23, where it is possible that he could submit a resignation letter.
Kerati took over the role from Nitinai Sirismatthakarn, whose term ended on April 24, 2023. If Kerati completes his full 4-year term, he would remain in position until April 2027. During this time, he is expected to lead AOT through one of its most ambitious undertakings: the Suvarnabhumi Airport expansion, with an investment of 100 billion baht, aimed at increasing passenger capacity to 150 million annually and placing it among the world’s top 10 busiest airports.
In May 2025, AOT is set to open bidding for the construction of the East Expansion of Suvarnabhumi’s terminal, with a budget of 12 billion baht. The winning contractor is expected to be selected by July 2025, with construction starting November 2025 and completing by 2028, adding capacity for an additional 15 million passengers per year (current main terminal capacity: 65 million).
A broader master plan is also under study, valued at 130 billion baht, which includes:
Construction for these major components is expected to begin in 2030 and finish by 2036, collectively boosting passenger capacity by 70 million more per year, aligning with Thailand’s strategic vision for Suvarnabhumi to reach 150 million passengers annually.
The South Terminal will feature a U-shaped layout with approximately 2 kilometres of curbside space for vehicle drop-offs and pickups. At the centre of this structure, AOT plans to build a 200,000-square-metre Mega Terminal with commercial areas, shopping, and dining facilities accessible to both travelers and the public. The APM system will serve as the main transit link between the Main and South terminals.
These projects are not only central to Thailand’s airport infrastructure development but also represent a significant part of the government's ambition to elevate the country’s status as a regional aviation hub.