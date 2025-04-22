Kerati to step down as AOT President on April 24, says Suriya

Suriya Jungrungreangkit said he had received the news from Department of Highways director-general Apirat Chaiwongnoi, who also serves as chairman of the AOT board of directors.
“At present, Kerati has submitted his resignation, which will come into effect on April 24. He cited the reason as needing to care for his elderly and unwell parents,” he said.
Regarding speculation that political pressure may have played a role in his resignation, Suriya urged people to consider whether Kerati would have remained in the position for two years if that were truly the case.
“If people believe he is affiliated with another political party, then when I assumed the post of minister, I would have asked him to step down straight away. But he has remained for two years,” Suriya said.
The Transport Minister explained that, according to procedure, an acting president must be appointed before the recruitment process for a new president can begin. He stressed that there had been no political interference in the matter.
He also dismissed rumours that AOT independent director Wim Rungwattanajinda, a member of the Prime Minister’s advisory team, would be appointed as acting president, calling the claims unfounded.
Suriya stated that the AOT board intends to appoint Paweena Jariyathitipong, senior executive vice president of engineering and construction, as acting President of AOT on Wednesday (April 23).
In addition, the board will begin the process of selecting a new president immediately, with the expectation that it will be completed within the next three months.
“The nomination of Paweena is based on her oversight of engineering operations, which aligns with AOT’s current priorities, including several ongoing construction projects,” he said, adding that Kerati’s resignation will not impact these projects, particularly airport construction and planned business expansions.
Suriya added that it is crucial to have an acting president in place who can maintain organisational stability and build investor confidence, particularly in relation to the Stock Exchange of Thailand.