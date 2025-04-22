Kerati to step down as AOT President on April 24, says Suriya

Regarding speculation that political pressure may have played a role in his resignation, Suriya urged people to consider whether Kerati would have remained in the position for two years if that were truly the case.

“If people believe he is affiliated with another political party, then when I assumed the post of minister, I would have asked him to step down straight away. But he has remained for two years,” Suriya said.

The Transport Minister explained that, according to procedure, an acting president must be appointed before the recruitment process for a new president can begin. He stressed that there had been no political interference in the matter.

He also dismissed rumours that AOT independent director Wim Rungwattanajinda, a member of the Prime Minister’s advisory team, would be appointed as acting president, calling the claims unfounded.