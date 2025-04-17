AOT Chief Appointed to Key Global Airports Board

Kerati Kijmanawat, president of Airports of Thailand (AOT), has been appointed to the Airports Council International (ACI) World Governing Board by the Airports Council International.

His term will be three years, running from April 16, 2025, to December 31, 2028, and he is eligible to serve for a maximum of two consecutive terms.

The appointment was officially endorsed at the ACI World Special Meeting on April 16, 2025, held as part of the ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East Regional Assembly, Conference and Exhibition 2025 in New Delhi, India.

AOT views this appointment as a significant step for Thailand in influencing the direction and policies of airport management worldwide.