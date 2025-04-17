AOT Chief Appointed to Key Global Airports Board

Kerati Kijmanawat, president of Airports of Thailand (AOT), has been appointed to the Airports Council International (ACI) World Governing Board by the Airports Council International.
His term will be three years, running from April 16, 2025, to December 31, 2028, and he is eligible to serve for a maximum of two consecutive terms.
The appointment was officially endorsed at the ACI World Special Meeting on April 16, 2025, held as part of the ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East Regional Assembly, Conference and Exhibition 2025 in New Delhi, India.
AOT views this appointment as a significant step for Thailand in influencing the direction and policies of airport management worldwide.
It also presents a valuable opportunity to exchange expertise with leading organisations and airports globally, with the aim of improving service standards and developing the aviation industry to meet international benchmarks.
This aligns with Thailand's ambition to become a regional aviation hub.
Furthermore, AOT's participation on the ACI World Governing Board will enable the organisation to contribute to policy decisions affecting airport operations across all regions.
This is expected to be advantageous in expanding marketing opportunities and fostering business partnerships with other airports in the future.
Kerati's appointment recognises his dedication and commitment to advancing the aviation sector.
His active involvement in relevant meetings and contributions to various ACI activities, including speaking engagements and hosting the ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East Regional Assembly, Conference and Exhibition 2026 (scheduled for Bangkok, Thailand, from May 12-14, 2026), have been key factors.
These efforts are expected to support AOT's continued growth and enhance Thailand's standing in the aviation community.
The ACI World Governing Board comprises 28 members, appointed by the ACI Regional Boards from the five global regions, along with the Former Chair of the Board. Representation from each region is based on passenger and cargo traffic volume.
AOT emphasises its commitment to its air transport strategy, which prioritises knowledge development to achieve its goal of becoming a world-class airport operator.