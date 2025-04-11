Don Mueang Airport Soars into Top 10 for Low-Cost Travel

Airports of Thailand (AOT) has announced a significant achievement, with Don Mueang International Airport securing 8th place globally in the "World's Best Low-Cost Airline Terminals 2025" rankings.
The prestigious accolade was awarded by SKYTRAX, a leading international organisation that assesses the quality of service across airports and airlines worldwide, at the Passenger Terminal Expo 2025 held in Madrid, Spain, on 9th April 2025.
The rankings take into account the quality of service, infrastructure, and passenger comfort. Don Mueang Airport continues to be a vital hub for budget air travel within the region and has successfully maintained its high standards of service on the international stage.
The assessment is based on the comprehensive World Airport Survey, which evaluates numerous aspects including terminal design and ambience, transport links, passenger facilities, airport staff, and overall service quality.
This year's 8th position marks a climb for Don Mueang, which previously held 10th place in the 2024 rankings.
The Top 10 Airports for Low-Cost Carriers Globally:
Suvarnabhumi Airport Makes Strides as a Top Improver
In related news, Suvarnabhumi Airport also received recognition, ranking 3rd in the world for airport improvement.
Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Dr Kerati Kijmanawat, President of Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT), commented that this progress aligns with the policy set by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Suriya Juangroongruangkit.
The directive aims to drive the development of Thailand's aviation sector to boost trade, investment, and tourism, ultimately contributing to the nation's economic recovery. The overarching goal is to propel Thai airports into the top 50 globally within one year and into the top 20 within five years.
The latest rankings from the Skytrax website, which annually announces the World’s Best Airports, placed Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) at 39th, a significant leap of 19 places from its previous 58th position.
Furthermore, it was also recognised as the 3rd Most Improved Airport worldwide for 2025 and secured 6th place in the category for airports handling 50 to 60 million passengers annually.
Dr Kerati concluded by stating that the notable advancements in the rankings of both Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports this year demonstrate the global travelling public's recognition of the service quality provided by AOT's airports.
He attributed this success to the collaborative efforts of all involved parties, emphasising AOT's ongoing commitment to development in infrastructure, technology, and service standards. This continuous improvement aims to elevate Thai airports to the level of leading international hubs, meet passenger expectations, and instil pride in the Thai people.