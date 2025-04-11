Don Mueang Airport Soars into Top 10 for Low-Cost Travel

Airports of Thailand (AOT) has announced a significant achievement, with Don Mueang International Airport securing 8th place globally in the "World's Best Low-Cost Airline Terminals 2025" rankings.

The prestigious accolade was awarded by SKYTRAX, a leading international organisation that assesses the quality of service across airports and airlines worldwide, at the Passenger Terminal Expo 2025 held in Madrid, Spain, on 9th April 2025.

The rankings take into account the quality of service, infrastructure, and passenger comfort. Don Mueang Airport continues to be a vital hub for budget air travel within the region and has successfully maintained its high standards of service on the international stage.

The assessment is based on the comprehensive World Airport Survey, which evaluates numerous aspects including terminal design and ambience, transport links, passenger facilities, airport staff, and overall service quality.

