Suvarnabhumi Airport unveils Satellite Terminal ahead of royal opening

Suvarnabhumi International Airport is set to officially open its highly anticipated Satellite Terminal 1 (SAT1) on March 20, with a grand ceremony presided over by His Majesty the King.

The announcement, made by Airports of Thailand (AOT) president Kirati Kijmanawat during a media tour of the new facility on Thursday, marks a significant milestone in the airport's ongoing 130-billion-baht expansion and modernisation.

SAT1, a key component of the Suvarnabhumi Airport Development Project Phase 2, is designed to enhance passenger experience, serving as a dedicated concourse for departing international travellers.

Featuring 28 gates, including 8 capable of accommodating Code F aircraft like the A380, the terminal will boost the airport's capacity by 15 million passengers annually, taking total capacity to 65 million.

SAT 1 alone has the capacity to handle 300 to 350 flights per day, accommodating up to 15 million passengers each year.