Suvarnabhumi Airport unveils Satellite Terminal ahead of royal opening

Suvarnabhumi International Airport is set to officially open its highly anticipated Satellite Terminal 1 (SAT1) on March 20, with a grand ceremony presided over by His Majesty the King.
The announcement, made by Airports of Thailand (AOT) president Kirati Kijmanawat during a media tour of the new facility on Thursday, marks a significant milestone in the airport's ongoing 130-billion-baht expansion and modernisation.
SAT1, a key component of the Suvarnabhumi Airport Development Project Phase 2, is designed to enhance passenger experience, serving as a dedicated concourse for departing international travellers.
Featuring 28 gates, including 8 capable of accommodating Code F aircraft like the A380, the terminal will boost the airport's capacity by 15 million passengers annually, taking total capacity to 65 million.
SAT 1 alone has the capacity to handle 300 to 350 flights per day, accommodating up to 15 million passengers each year.
"Passengers will find SAT1 spacious and comfortable, with a design that reflects Thai cultural heritage," Kirati explained. "The terminal features open gate areas, commercial spaces and premium lounges, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable journey."
The architectural design of SAT1 complements the main terminal, employing a modular system for rapid construction and easy maintenance.
The design also emphasises sustainability, incorporating energy-saving features such as natural lighting, reduced artificial lighting, heat insulation, and a wastewater recycling system.
A unique aspect of SAT1 is its interior design, which draws inspiration from the Himmapan Forest, a mythical realm from Thai literature.
This theme is evident in the sculptures and decorative elements throughout the terminal, including a prominent elephant sculpture in the central hall and representations of creatures like Kinnaree, Hemaraj, and Hongsa. Buddha statues inspired by Wat Pha Sorn Kaew further enhance the cultural ambience.
Spanning approximately 216,000 square metres, SAT1 rises four storeys above ground and descends two levels below, housing an Automated People Mover (APM) station and sophisticated baggage handling systems.
A one-kilometre underground tunnel, seamlessly connecting SAT1 to the existing terminal, accommodates four APM tracks, two baggage conveyor belts, and two aviation service roads.
Passengers are whisked between the main terminal and SAT1 in a mere 3.5 minutes via the driverless, rubber-tyred APM.
Upon arrival on the second floor, a landscaped walkway unfolds, showcasing the richness of Thai arts and culture, while the restrooms subtly integrate regional Thai characteristics and cultural elements.
This commitment to both functionality and aesthetic excellence is further validated by the 2024 Prix Versailles award from UNESCO, which recognized the exceptional exterior design of the Midfield Satellite 1 (SAT-1) terminal.
The royal opening will see half of the terminal, specifically gates S101 to 113, transformed into a ceremonial space, hosting dignitaries including the prime minister and Cabinet members.
"The ceremony will include religious rites and the official unveiling of the SAT1 and Runway 3 plaques," Kirati confirmed.
The SAT1 has been operational since September 2023, and is now fully ready for travellers worldwide to witness Thailand's readiness to become a premier aviation hub, while showcasing the nation's rich and unique culture, Kirati said.
"We’ve achieved a satisfaction rating of 4.8 out of 5," he added. "The APM connection to the main terminal takes only three minutes, alleviating any concerns about distance."
AOT’s vision extends beyond SAT1. The broader 130-billion-baht investment includes a four-storey airline office building, a five-storey east parking building, an outbound baggage handling system with a capacity of 180 bags per minute, various utility systems, and the East Expansion of the passenger terminal, adding approximately 60,000 square metres.
"We are also improving the main terminal, starting with restroom renovations and the addition of passenger experience areas," Kirati added. "We will conduct a major renovation of the main terminal after the South Terminal is completed."
Further expansion plans include the East Expansion, with tenders commencing in May. This project aims to increase terminal space by 20%, boosting capacity to 80 million passengers per year.
"We are also investing in automated immigration systems, adding 80 more gates this year to significantly reduce wait times," Kirati said.
Looking ahead, AOT plans to begin construction of the South Terminal in 2027, which will increase the airport’s capacity to 150 million passengers per year.
“To ensure Suvarnabhumi remains a leading global aviation hub, we are revising our master plan," Kirati concluded, adding that through strategic management and enhanced efficiency, Airports of Thailand (AOT) aims to elevate Suvarnabhumi into the world's top 30 airports.
Since its opening in 2006, Suvarnabhumi Airport has continuously welcomed an increasing number of visitors, and this expansion is crucial to accommodate the rapid growth of international travel.
With these developments, Suvarnabhumi Airport is poised to enhance its role as a premier gateway to Thailand, providing world-class facilities and services to travellers from around the globe, and supporting the recovery of the country's tourism and aviation industries for sustainable economic development.