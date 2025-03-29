AOT Assures Airports Safe and Operational After Earthquake Inspections

Airports of Thailand (AOT) has confirmed that all six of its airports, including major hubs such as Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang, are operating normally following thorough inspections conducted after the recent earthquake.
Kerati Kijmanawat, ยresident of AOT, stated that comprehensive checks of passenger terminals, runways, and other critical infrastructure have confirmed the safety and structural integrity of the facilities.
Following the seismic event on March 28th, which caused widespread damage across Thailand, AOT immediately initiated inspections of its airports.
These checks covered a wide range of facilities, including passenger buildings, aircraft parking areas, runways, taxiways, and passenger boarding bridges.
Kerati confirmed that Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang Airport, Chiang Mai Airport, Phuket Airport, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai Airport, and Hat Yai Airport have all been cleared and are operating in accordance with international safety and security standards.
Normal operations resumed at 14:30 on the day of the earthquake.
AOT is continuing to monitor the situation closely and is taking all necessary steps to ensure passenger safety and convenience, while adhering to stringent aviation security protocols.
The company aims to provide assurance to all airport users that the facilities are safe and reliable.
"All six AOT airports are fully operational," Kerati stated. "We have conducted rigorous inspections and are confident that our infrastructure meets the highest safety standards."