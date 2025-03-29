AOT Assures Airports Safe and Operational After Earthquake Inspections

Airports of Thailand (AOT) has confirmed that all six of its airports, including major hubs such as Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang, are operating normally following thorough inspections conducted after the recent earthquake.

Kerati Kijmanawat, ยresident of AOT, stated that comprehensive checks of passenger terminals, runways, and other critical infrastructure have confirmed the safety and structural integrity of the facilities.

Following the seismic event on March 28th, which caused widespread damage across Thailand, AOT immediately initiated inspections of its airports.

These checks covered a wide range of facilities, including passenger buildings, aircraft parking areas, runways, taxiways, and passenger boarding bridges.

