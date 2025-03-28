EGAT Assures Power Supply Unaffected by Myanmar Earthquake; Dams Remain Stable

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) has confirmed that the recent 7.4 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has not affected the operation of power plants or dams across Thailand, ensuring continued electricity supply.

This assurance follows tremors felt throughout the country on March 28, which notably caused the collapse of a building under construction at the State Audit Office in Chatuchak, Bangkok, resulting in casualties.

EGAT, through its rigorous monitoring of dam safety via installed measurement tools at and around its reservoirs, has confirmed that its dams have sustained no damage from the seismic event.

