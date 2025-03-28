EGAT Assures Power Supply Unaffected by Myanmar Earthquake; Dams Remain Stable

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) has confirmed that the recent 7.4 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has not affected the operation of power plants or dams across Thailand, ensuring continued electricity supply.
This assurance follows tremors felt throughout the country on March 28, which notably caused the collapse of a building under construction at the State Audit Office in Chatuchak, Bangkok, resulting in casualties.
EGAT, through its rigorous monitoring of dam safety via installed measurement tools at and around its reservoirs, has confirmed that its dams have sustained no damage from the seismic event.
The earthquake’s epicentre was located 637 kilometres from Sirikit Dam, where peak ground acceleration was measured at 0.00052g. EGAT’s dams are designed to withstand accelerations of 0.1-0.2g. The authority is currently assessing the potential for aftershocks and has pledged to maintain uninterrupted power supply to the public.
Meanwhile, during a meeting at Mahachulalongkornrajavidyalaya University, Khon Kaen Campus, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Narumon Pinyosinwat addressed the impact of the Myanmar earthquake on Thailand.
She acknowledged the tremors experienced in Bangkok and instructed the Director-General of the Royal Irrigation Department to conduct thorough inspections of dams nationwide for potential damage. Initial reports indicate that the dams remain structurally sound.
"We are closely monitoring the situation and ensuring that all infrastructure is safe," Minister Narumon stated. "We will provide the Prime Minister with regular updates."
EGAT has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the stability of the national electricity grid and the safety of its infrastructure during this period.