PTTEP: Gas Production Unaffected After Quake; Inspections Ongoing

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) has reassured the public that its natural gas production platforms in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Gulf of Mottama, Myanmar, are operating as normal following the earthquake that struck on March 28, 2025.
The earthquake's epicentre was located in Myanmar.
In an official statement on Friday, PTTEP confirmed that its production facilities have continued to supply natural gas to meet energy demands without disruption.
The company, however, has pledged to conduct detailed inspections of its infrastructure and to closely monitor the seismic situation.
"Despite the earthquake, our production platforms remain operational, ensuring uninterrupted energy supply," PTTEP's statement stated. "We are committed to maintaining safety and will undertake thorough assessments of our facilities. We also extend our deepest sympathies to those affected by this natural disaster."
The company emphasised its dedication to ensuring the stability of energy supplies during this period and reiterated its ongoing commitment to safety and operational integrity.