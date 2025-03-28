PTTEP: Gas Production Unaffected After Quake; Inspections Ongoing

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) has reassured the public that its natural gas production platforms in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Gulf of Mottama, Myanmar, are operating as normal following the earthquake that struck on March 28, 2025.

The earthquake's epicentre was located in Myanmar.

In an official statement on Friday, PTTEP confirmed that its production facilities have continued to supply natural gas to meet energy demands without disruption.

