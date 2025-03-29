State Banks Unveil Relief Measures for Earthquake Victims

Thai state banks have rolled out urgent financial relief measures to help citizens and businesses affected by the recent Myanmar earthquake that impacted Thailand on 28 March 2025.

Following the earthquake, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira confirmed the stability of Thailand's economy while announcing that relief efforts were being developed through government financial institutions.

State financial institutions have begun announcing emergency relief measures to alleviate hardship from the disaster, enabling affected parties to reduce costs, secure working capital for damage recovery, and repair buildings, factories, and machinery so they can resume their occupations and business operations.

EXIM Bank Extends Repayment Terms

Rak Vorrakitpokatorn, managing director of the Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM BANK), revealed that the bank has implemented urgent measures focused on helping clients in the export sector and related businesses throughout the supply chain, including production, transportation, and finance, to recover and maintain business continuity.

The key measures include: