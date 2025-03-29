Earthquake Aftermath: Experts Warn of \'Earthquake Drunk\' and Anxiety, Urge Mental Health Support

In the wake of the recent earthquake that shook Bangkok, health officials are urging residents to be vigilant for signs of anxiety and a condition known as "Earthquake Drunk," while providing resources for mental health support.
Dr Varoth Chotpitayasunondh , spokesperson for the Department of Mental Health, explained that the unfamiliar nature of the seismic event had triggered strong reactions among many, exacerbated by exposure to online information.
He emphasised that anxiety is a normal response to such a disaster, but stressed the importance of monitoring for persistent stress and emotional changes.
"Individuals should assess their feelings, thoughts, and any alterations in behaviour," Dr Varoth advised. "Identifying specific fears is crucial, as these could indicate difficulty in adjusting to the situation, potentially leading to conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder."
Furthermore, he highlighted the phenomenon of "Earthquake Drunk," or Post-Earthquake Dizziness Syndrome (PEDS), which can cause persistent dizziness even after the tremors have ceased.
This, sometimes referred to as "Jishin-Yoi," signifies the body's ongoing adjustment to the event.
To mitigate dizziness, Dr Varoth recommended: resting, avoiding overexertion, sitting down when dizzy, staying hydrated, and avoiding reflective screens. He cautioned that persistent symptoms beyond a week warrant immediate medical attention.
"For assistance," he stated, "contact the emergency hotline at 1669, the mental health hotline at 1323, the earthquake hotline at 1182 (press 0, then 4), the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation hotline at 1784, or the National Disaster Warning Centre at 02-399-4114."
Dr Pairoj Saonuam, of the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth), echoed these concerns, noting that the earthquake's impact extended beyond physical damage, leaving many survivors emotionally vulnerable.
He advised those experiencing significant disruption to their daily lives to seek help.
ThaiHealth is supporting the "Here to Heal" web application, which offers online mental health consultations via chat, in collaboration with the Mental Health Centre at Chulalongkorn University.
They offer self care tips such as; acknowledging emotions, deep breathing exercises, staying focused on the present, consuming reliable news, and maintaining daily routines.
"For professional mental health support," he added, "access the Here to Heal online chat service at http://here2healproject.com/ at no cost."