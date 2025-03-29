Earthquake Aftermath: Experts Warn of \'Earthquake Drunk\' and Anxiety, Urge Mental Health Support

In the wake of the recent earthquake that shook Bangkok, health officials are urging residents to be vigilant for signs of anxiety and a condition known as "Earthquake Drunk," while providing resources for mental health support.

Dr Varoth Chotpitayasunondh , spokesperson for the Department of Mental Health, explained that the unfamiliar nature of the seismic event had triggered strong reactions among many, exacerbated by exposure to online information.

He emphasised that anxiety is a normal response to such a disaster, but stressed the importance of monitoring for persistent stress and emotional changes.

"Individuals should assess their feelings, thoughts, and any alterations in behaviour," Dr Varoth advised. "Identifying specific fears is crucial, as these could indicate difficulty in adjusting to the situation, potentially leading to conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder."

Furthermore, he highlighted the phenomenon of "Earthquake Drunk," or Post-Earthquake Dizziness Syndrome (PEDS), which can cause persistent dizziness even after the tremors have ceased.

This, sometimes referred to as "Jishin-Yoi," signifies the body's ongoing adjustment to the event.

