Myanmar quake death toll exceeds 1,000 as international aid starts to arrive

On Saturday morning (March 29), Myanmar's military government reported that the death toll from Friday's Mandalay earthquake had risen to 1,002, with 2,376 injured and 30 missing, with the highest fatalities in Mandalay.

A source close to the prison officers in Naypyidaw, Myanmar told the BBC that Aung San Suu Kyi, the former leader of Myanmar who has been detained since the 2021 coup, was not affected by the earthquake and remains in the Naypyidaw prison.

"Infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and buildings was affected, leading to casualties and injuries among civilians. Search and rescue operations are currently being carried out in the affected areas," the junta said in a statement issued on state media.

The junta leader, General Min Aung Hlaing, had warned on Friday of more deaths and injuries as he invited "any country" to provide help and donations.

A Chinese rescue team arrived on Saturday while Russia and the US offered aid in the disaster, which struck at lunchtime on Friday and damaged hundreds of buildings in neighbouring Thailand.

India sent rescue and medical teams to Myanmar. An air force plane delivered emergency relief supplies, including blankets, food, hygiene equipment, sleeping bags, solar-powered lanterns, and cookware.